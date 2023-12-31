Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

