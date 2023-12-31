NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

