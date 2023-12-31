NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. 6,814,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

