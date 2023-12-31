NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $160,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.74. 6,814,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

