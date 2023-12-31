Nexo Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002025 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $481.24 million and $3.40 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Nexo
Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nexo Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars.
