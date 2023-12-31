New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,527 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

