Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nevro and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nevro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $406.36 million 1.92 $3.00 million ($2.86) -7.52 INVO Bioscience $1.92 million 1.74 -$10.89 million ($12.36) -0.11

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nevro and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -24.22% -33.99% -17.75% INVO Bioscience -459.42% -7,630.09% -88.87%

Risk and Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nevro and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 1 9 3 0 2.15 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $24.23, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Summary

Nevro beats INVO Bioscience on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.