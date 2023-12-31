Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 93 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Tesla were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Tesla by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 79,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

