Moreno Evelyn V Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $157.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $158.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

