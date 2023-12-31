Moreno Evelyn V Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,307 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,288,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

