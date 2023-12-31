Moreno Evelyn V Buys Shares of 4,361 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $539.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

