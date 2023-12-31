Moreno Evelyn V Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.71. 975,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.91 and its 200-day moving average is $386.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

