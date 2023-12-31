MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.25 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $351.20 million and $20.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $76.79 or 0.00180327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 81.15549566 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $28,878,990.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

