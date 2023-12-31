Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 84.1% Higher Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.97 or 0.00009342 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $88.50 million and $1.40 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 84.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,820,018 coins and its circulating supply is 22,296,620 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,820,018 with 22,296,620 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.42204296 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $330,929.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.