Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.03 million, a P/E ratio of -134.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Eric Andersen bought 48,693 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $640,312.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 533,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,935.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 201,070 shares of company stock worth $2,581,121. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.