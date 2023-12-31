MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 322,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

