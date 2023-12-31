MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 645,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

