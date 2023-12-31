Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 60.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Medtronic
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.