Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 60.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $82.38. 3,847,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

