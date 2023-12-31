Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 2,412 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.71. 2,256,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

