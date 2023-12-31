Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 3,160 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,015. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

