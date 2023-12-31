Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Maximus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Maximus

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.