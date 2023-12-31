Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $809,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.84. The company has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

