Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Billion (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $53.14 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for $1,657.71 or 0.03901920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 919,937 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

