Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $237.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.93 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

