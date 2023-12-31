Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 48,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,405,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,511,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,862. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.12 million. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

