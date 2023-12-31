Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Linde were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $410.71 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.56. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.