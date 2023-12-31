Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 91 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

