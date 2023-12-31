iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Down 48.8% in December

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iSun

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iSun by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iSun by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

iSun Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ ISUN opened at $0.31 on Friday. iSun has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iSun Company Profile

iSun ( NASDAQ:ISUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). iSun had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iSun will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Further Reading

