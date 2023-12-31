iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Position Lowered by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,116 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 27.0% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $85,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after buying an additional 1,195,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,515,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 741,754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

