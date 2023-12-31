iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
IPW stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
