iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

IPW stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth $61,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Further Reading

