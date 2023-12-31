Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.8% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.