International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

International Bancshares stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,675,150. Insiders own 14.45% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

International Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12,079.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 280,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 330.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

