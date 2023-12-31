Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 45,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.25. 29,288,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

