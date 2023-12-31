Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.97. 13,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,469. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 4,349.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 495,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 174,018 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 516,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 45,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

