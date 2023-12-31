Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.97. 13,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,469. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.
Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.