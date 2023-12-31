Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
