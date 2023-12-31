Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

