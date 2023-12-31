IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $555.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

