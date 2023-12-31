IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 17,714.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 755,327 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts expect that IAC will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

