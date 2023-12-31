IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts expect that IAC will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
