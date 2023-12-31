HSBC Begins Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $263.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of CB opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,661,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $212,249,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

