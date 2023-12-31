Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.