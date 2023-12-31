Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE HEP opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. The business had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

