Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stake Raised by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.3 %

Hexcel stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 213,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.