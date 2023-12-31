Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,077,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,846,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 778,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

