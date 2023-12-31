Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $8.24 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00174222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00620355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00052440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00390566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00219807 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

