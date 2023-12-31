Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Update

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,490,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,128,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,832,000 after purchasing an additional 241,245 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $480,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $263,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

