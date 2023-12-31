Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 92.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.