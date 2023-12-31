Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Partners

Global Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,968.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,646,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 130,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,296 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $11,126,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 183,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.