Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.35 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

