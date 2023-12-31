Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 415.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

FPRUF opened at $62.80 on Friday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.