Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 415.0 days.
Fraport Price Performance
FPRUF opened at $62.80 on Friday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.
Fraport Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fraport
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.