Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 31,700 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $114,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

TSLA traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

