Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 200 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.17. The stock had a trading volume of 398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,755. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

